Ces 25 photographies incroyables d'aurores boréales et australes ont remporté un célèbre concours

Les aurores boréales sont un phénomène naturel que beaucoup aimeraient observer. Pour voyager sans bouger de chez vous, voici 25 photographies d’aurores boréales et australes qui ont été sélectionnées dans le cadre d’un prestigieux concours.

Chaque année, Capture the Atlas organise un concours de photographie nommé “2024 Northen Lights Photographer of the Year”. Comme son nom l’indique, ce concours met à l’honneur les aurores boréales et australes, ce phénomène naturel qui se forme lorsque les particules émises par le Soleil entrent en contact avec les gaz présents dans la haute atmosphère terrestre. Quand ce phénomène se produit, le ciel se pare de couleurs chatoyantes, allant du vert au rouge, et émerveille les habitants. Récemment, il a été possible de voir des aurores boréales en France, comme en Bretagne, grâce à la forte activité du Soleil.

Pour cette édition 2024, les 25 meilleures photographies du concours ont été dévoilées ce mardi 3 décembre. Pour faire son choix parmi les milliers de clichés reçus, le rédacteur en chef Dan Zafra a jugé la qualité esthétique des photos, la rareté du phénomène observé ainsi que l’histoire derrière l’image. Sans plus attendre, découvrez ces magnifiques photographies.

De magnifiques aurores boréales et australes

Crédit photo : Tobias THÄLE/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Sergey KOROLEV/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Julien LOOTEN/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Baillie FARLEY/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Max TRAFFORD/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Vincenzo MAZZA/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Janis PALULIS/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Herry HIMANSHU/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Eden SANCHEZ/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Egor GORYACHEV/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Uros FINK/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Marc ADAMUS/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Tom RAE/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Efren YANES/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Matt HAYNIE/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : David TANIS/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Linsey SCHROEDER/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Giulio COBIANCHI/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Henry FRAKES/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Adrian CORMIER/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Josh BEAMES/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Roksolyana HILEVYCH/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Forest BARKDOLL-WEIL/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Victor BOLEA/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Evan WATTS/The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Des photographies sublimes qui donnent envie de voyager pour admirer des aurores boréales et australes de ses propres yeux.