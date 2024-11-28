Votez pour la plus belle photo d'animal sauvage de 2025 parmi ces 25 clichés à couper le souffle

Dans le cadre du concours Wildlife Photographer of the Year, vous avez l’opportunité de voter pour votre photographie d’animal sauvage préférée. Ne manquez pas cette chance.

Chaque année, le Wildlife Photographer of the Year déniche les plus belles photos d’animaux sauvages à travers le monde. Ce prestigieux concours de photographie est organisé par le Musée d’histoire naturelle de Londres. Ce concours est dédié à la nature et les photographes du monde entier sont invités à envoyer leurs clichés d’animaux sauvages afin de représenter la beauté de la nature et les défis auxquels elle fait face.

Pour cette 60ème édition, le jury du concours a reçu 59 228 photos de photographes du monde entier, originaires de 117 pays différents. Après une grande sélection, il ne reste plus que 25 images à départager, et l’une d’elle recevra le prix du public.

25 photos magnifiques

Comme l'année passée, les électeurs du monde entier peuvent voter pour leur photo préférée. Si vous voulez donner votre avis, vous avez jusqu’au 29 janvier 2025 pour élire votre photographie préférée, en cliquant sur ce lien. Le grand gagnant et les quatre autres finalistes du prix du public seront annoncés le 5 février prochain. Les photographies lauréates seront exposées avec les autres gagnants lors de l’exposition qui aura lieu jusqu’au 25 juin 2025 au sein du Musée d’histoire naturelle de Londres. Sans plus attendre, découvrez les 25 photos candidates au prix du public.

Crédit photo : Devon Pradhuman / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Willie Burger Van Schalkwyk / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Mark Williams / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : David Northall / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Aaron Baggenstos / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Michel D'Oultremont / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Bence Mate / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Ian Wood / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Sue Flood / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Arvind Ramamurthy / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Jess Findlay / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Ivan Ivanek / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Jose Fragozo / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Samuel Bloch / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Erlend Haarberg / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Noam Kortler / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Piotr Naskrecki / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Brad Leue / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Vincent Premel / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Michael Forsberg / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Christian Brinkmann / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Nora Milligan / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Savannah Rose / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Carlo d'Aurizio / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Francisco Negroni / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Alors, quelle est votre photographie préférée ? N'hésitez pas à voter !