Votez pour la plus belle photo d'animal sauvage de 2025 parmi ces 25 clichés à couper le souffle

Par ·

Un oiseau face à un hibou / Deux singes sur une branche

Dans le cadre du concours Wildlife Photographer of the Year, vous avez l’opportunité de voter pour votre photographie d’animal sauvage préférée. Ne manquez pas cette chance.

Chaque année, le Wildlife Photographer of the Year déniche les plus belles photos d’animaux sauvages à travers le monde. Ce prestigieux concours de photographie est organisé par le Musée d’histoire naturelle de Londres. Ce concours est dédié à la nature et les photographes du monde entier sont invités à envoyer leurs clichés d’animaux sauvages afin de représenter la beauté de la nature et les défis auxquels elle fait face.

Pour cette 60ème édition, le jury du concours a reçu 59 228 photos de photographes du monde entier, originaires de 117 pays différents. Après une grande sélection, il ne reste plus que 25 images à départager, et l’une d’elle recevra le prix du public.

25 photos magnifiques

Comme l'année passée, les électeurs du monde entier peuvent voter pour leur photo préférée. Si vous voulez donner votre avis, vous avez jusqu’au 29 janvier 2025 pour élire votre photographie préférée, en cliquant sur ce lien. Le grand gagnant et les quatre autres finalistes du prix du public seront annoncés le 5 février prochain. Les photographies lauréates seront exposées avec les autres gagnants lors de l’exposition qui aura lieu jusqu’au 25 juin 2025 au sein du Musée d’histoire naturelle de Londres. Sans plus attendre, découvrez les 25 photos candidates au prix du public.

Des loups dans la neigeCrédit photo : Devon Pradhuman / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Un oiseau face à un petit geckoCrédit photo : Willie Burger Van Schalkwyk / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Un beluga dans la merCrédit photo : Mark Williams / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Un ratel face à un porc-épicCrédit photo : David Northall / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Un puma dans les montagnesCrédit photo : Aaron Baggenstos / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Une hermine à peine visible dans la neigeCrédit photo : Michel D'Oultremont / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Un oiseau face à un hibouCrédit photo : Bence Mate / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Un blaireau devant un graffiti dans une villeCrédit photo : Ian Wood / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Un phoque allongé sur la banquiseCrédit photo : Sue Flood / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Une meute de loups dans les champsCrédit photo : Arvind Ramamurthy / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Une chouette effraie sort d'une grange abandonnéeCrédit photo : Jess Findlay / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Un couple de primates en train de s'accouplerCrédit photo : Ivan Ivanek / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Un jeune guépard captifCrédit photo : Jose Fragozo / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Un pétrel géant à la lisière d'une forêtCrédit photo : Samuel Bloch / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Un ours polaire essaie d'attraper un oiseau dans l'eauCrédit photo : Erlend Haarberg / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Un crabeCrédit photo : Noam Kortler / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Un pétrodrome à quatre orteils dans une forêtCrédit photo : Piotr Naskrecki / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

L'un des plus grands lacs salés au mondeCrédit photo : Brad Leue / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Une rainette gonfle ses sacs vocauxCrédit photo : Vincent Premel / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Un biologiste s'approche d'une grue blancheCrédit photo : Michael Forsberg / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Un merle dans la nuitCrédit photo : Christian Brinkmann / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Un chimpanzé dans un arbreCrédit photo : Nora Milligan / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Un castor nageCrédit photo : Savannah Rose / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Des papillons mortsCrédit photo : Carlo d'Aurizio / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Un volcanCrédit photo : Francisco Negroni / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Alors, quelle est votre photographie préférée ? N'hésitez pas à voter !

Source : Natural History Museum
Suivez nous sur Google News
VOIR TOUS LES COMMENTAIRES
Photo Nature Concours

author-avatar

Au sujet de l'auteur :

Arrivée tout droit de l’université, Lisa a fait ses premiers pas dans la rédaction web à Demotivateur. Armée de ses mots, elle aspire avant tout à partager des informations pour sensibiliser aux sujets qui lui tiennent à cœur, comme les enjeux environnementaux et la cause animale. En plus de son goût pour la musique, la gastronomie et le cinéma, Lisa a un petit plaisir caché pour l’astrologie.

À lire aussi
Le village de Gordes
Voici le plus beau village du monde... et il se trouve en France, selon ce célèbre guide américain
Miss Auvergne, Miss Côte d'Azur et Miss Réunion
Miss France 2025 : les photos officielles des 30 candidates dévoilées
Capture d'écran Reddit
Les gens s'arrachent les cheveux pour tenter de trouver le chat caché sur cette photo
Miss Univers
Qui est Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, la nouvelle Miss Univers qui a créé la surprise ?
Un paquet de chips à l'essence
“Chips à l'essence” : quand le concours de Brets tourne au «bide total»