Ce grand-père prédit que son petit-fils va gagner à la loterie, il remporte un million de dollars

Dalton Radford of #Dallas can upgrade his ride after winning a $1 million prize! His $10 Carolina Jackpot ticket was from Will's Food Store III on Dallas High Shoals Highway. “I think I’ll buy a brand-new Silverado,” said Radford. Congrats! #NCLottery https://t.co/1Sb5rFuLYU pic.twitter.com/VpPswEGbaU