« AKA », avec Éric Cantona et Alban Lenoir, devient le film français le plus visionné dans le monde sur Netflix

#AKA LEADS the Netflix Global Non-English Films Chart for the SECOND CONSECUTIVE WEEK with 49.32M viewing hours between 1 - 7 May. The French action film is directed by Morgan S. Dalibert and stars Alban Lenoir and Eric Cantona. #AKAnetflix https://t.co/7Ux8HwIMkx pic.twitter.com/EvQwWuzUlL