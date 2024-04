En plein match de foot, elle sort du terrain pour allaiter son bébé, la vidéo devient virale

I don’t know how needs to hear this but: Just because you became a mom doesn’t mean you have to put your passions on hold. I’m sick of the script that we have to give up who we are when becoming a mom. “I used to play sports but then I had kids…” “I used to love __ but then I had a baby” “I wish I could still do that but I’m a mom now”.. Sound familiar? ‍ I REFUSE to let motherhood define my limits. ‍ I REFUSE to give up my identity to raise children ‍ I REFUSE to stop doing the things I love because I’m a mom now I've come to realize that being a mom doesn't mean giving up the things I love—it means finding strength in prioritizing & balancing. I showed up for ME. But then I was there for HER when she needed me. Often I see moms go through identity crisis, depression, guilt, self-doubt, or anxiety.. If that’s you, just know you are capable of your wildest dreams! My 10 year old who sat on the sidelines of mommy’s games is now obsessed with soccer and pours her heart into it & now I can help her train and share a passion! ? It’s a balance mama. You got this!