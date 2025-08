44 grammes pour 40 centimètres : un nouvel insecte géant découvert en Australie

A new species of stick insect weighing around the same as a golf ball has been discovered in the canopies of a remote rainforest in Australia’s northeast, an Australian university announced on July 31. Scientists believe the winged insect, Acrophylla alta, is the heaviest ever recorded in the country, weighing 1.55 oz and measuring around 15.75 inches in length. #australia #insect #stickinsect #wild #nature #science