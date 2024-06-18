Cette chienne n'arrive plus à aboyer à cause de la méchanceté humaine

Au sujet de l'auteur : Jenna Barabinot

Depuis 1 an et demi, je m’efforce de produire des articles de qualité tout en gardant ma touche d’humour. Mon domaine de prédilection ? Les histoires d’animaux qui se terminent en happy end. Je suis d’ailleurs incollable sur les races des chiens. Les sujets de société me passionnent et me permettent de perfectionner ma plume. J’affectionne aussi la rubrique « entertainment » car elle m’offre une parenthèse pailletée.