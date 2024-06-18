Cette chienne n'arrive plus à aboyer à cause de la méchanceté humaine

Après avoir été abandonné, ce pauvre toutou a développé un problème physique : il n’arrive plus à aboyer.
Ati est une petite chienne errante qui a vécu son lot d’épreuves. Par chance, cette dernière a croisé la route de son ange gardien début mai.
Alors qu’elle errait dans les rues en Macédoine du Nord, la boule de poils a été repérée par un bénévole de l’association britannique «Saving Macedonian Stray», rapportent nos confrères de Wamiz.
Le moins que l’on puisse dire, c’est que l’animal, un cocker spaniel, était en piteux état. En effet, son pelage était couvert de saletés.
@smsrescue We need your help Ati was taken to the vet the very next day and after doing all the neccessary check it was confimed that her ears have just a minor infection and that can easily be treated, otherwise she was phisically healthy. We found out from scanning the microchip that the last vacination treatment was done to her as a baby. She was 6 years old and her full name was Atina (Athens) In the meantime we found her owners who don’t want her anymore but they can’t take legal responsibility because the microchip isn’t under their name. They told us about her previous owners who were beating her up to death and they said she never barked for 2 years and they believe she lost her voice due to trauma. Ati is very friendly so far and she just wants to cuddle all day and be loved, out concern is the fact that she’s not doing any noise, she constantly spins in circles (we know she was living on a 2 meter leash all the time, so maybe that’s why). Before we try to find her a forever home that deserves her love we need your help to raise some funds for vet checks, food, vaccines and all the necessary treatments for her ear infection. You can support us through PayPal: [email protected] and through following her story on social media, show your love in the comment section for Ati and let the world know this innocent soul will find her peace and love again #cockerspaniel #rescuedog #savinganimals #animalsvoice #smsrescue #cockerrescue #cockerspanielsoftiktok #cockerspanielpuppy Very Sad - Enchan
Une chienne meurtrie par la vie
Sans réelle surprise, le toutou a été pris en charge par l’organisme. Depuis, le refuge qui l’a recueilli est aux petits soins avec sa nouvelle pensionnaire.
Peu de temps après son arrivée, l’association a découvert que la chienne avait été abandonnée par trois propriétaires différents, précise le site spécialisé.
Malheureusement, le quadrupède a beaucoup souffert au cours de cette période. Elle a passé une grande partie de sa vie attachée. Mais ce n’est pas tout ! Ati a également été utilisée pour l’élevage.
Comme le rapporte l’association, la chienne a vécu l’enfer chez son dernier maître, où elle était victime de maltraitance. Résultat : Ati a perdu sa voix et n’arrive plus à aboyer à cause de ce traumatisme.
@smsrescue Replying to @averysmom835 Ati is doing better, at our first walk she was little scared, very confused and se was constantly spinning in circles. Considering she spend half of her life on a leash, spinning in circle was her only movement for years and when she was free ti walk in an open space she kept behaving like she was still held on a leash, she needed some time to realise it’s okay to explore and when she finally did, her tail started to wiggle🥹 Ati had over 70 aplications from amazing people who want to adopt her, we need some time to get back to everyone and go through each application. As a priority we have to take applications in Europe just because it will be easier for her to travel with car/traect and the documentation will be mich easier and cheaper for us to take care of. We will need financial help for Ati’s vaccines, sterilization and travel documentation. You can support us with a donation through the link in our bio, no matter how small, every penny is appreciated🤍 If you’re new here, we are animal charity with over 250 animals under our care like Ati, we are maxed out with space and money so we need your help to continue to build our new shelter and keep rescuing animals in need. We have lots of other dogs that are waiting for adoption so please consider adopting one from the rest For the full story on Ati, check our tiktok account #savinganimals #animalcharity #dogshelter #shelterdog #savingstrays #fostercare #fosterdog #animalsvoice #smsrescue #animalsinneed #animalsinneed #peta #abandoneddog #cockerspanielrescue #rescuedog These Memories - Hollow Coves
Cette période difficile a également entraîné un état de stress qui se manifeste par des tremblements. Autre signe de mal-être : l’animal a pris l’habitude de tourner en rond, «comme si elle était confuse et perdue», note Wamiz.
Fort heureusement, Ati est bien entourée et reçoit tout l’amour nécessaire pour aller mieux. Elle a d’ailleurs fait de gros progrès depuis son arrivée au refuge.
Quand elle sera complètement guérie, la chienne sera proposée à l’adoption.