Pourquoi de plus en plus de gens remplacent le sucre par du sel dans leur café ?

Have you ever thought of adding salt to your coffee? Salted coffee (cà phê muối) is a very popular drink in central Vietnam and it uses salt to amplify the sweetness of the coffee while reducing the overall bitterness to create a perfectly balanced drink. Did you know that robusta beans normally have almost double the amount of caffeine than arabica beans? That’s why Vietnamese coffee hits you so hard! I learned that this high level of caffeine was mostly attributed to a chemical defence adaptation against pests and insects since robusta beans or plants grow at a lower altitude than arabica where pest invasions are more likely. Since caffeine is bitter and Vietnamese coffee is roasted longer to get that distinctive and characteristically deep flavour, some people find it too bold and harsh to drink. Adding a bit of salt works better than sugar to help neutralize the bitterness, create a better texture, and makes the coffee more palatable. It’s not spoons of salt, just a tiny pinch to round everything out! Salted Coffee Recipe (cà phê muốI) • 15g Vietnamese coffee (use the link in my bio!) • 80g hot water (I bloom it first) • 20g sweetened condensed milk • 0.5g salt • 50mL heavy whipping cream (35%)