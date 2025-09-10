Voici les 15 plus beaux clichés du prestigieux concours de photos animalières 2025

Le célèbre concours de photographie “Wildlife Photographer of the Year” a dévoilé les 15 plus belles photos d’animaux et de nature reçues lors de cette édition 2025. Quelles sont vos préférées ?

De nombreux concours de photographie sont organisés chaque année afin de récompenser les photographes du monde entier. Généralement, dans le cadre de ces concours, les photographes envoient des photographies incroyables. C’est le cas de ces superbes photos animalières à couper le souffle, ou encore de ces photos d’animaux hilarants, finalistes du “Comedy Pet Photography Awards”.

Parmi les prestigieux concours de photographie, on retrouve le “Wildlife Photographer of the Year”. Chaque année, un jury reçoit des milliers d’images d’animaux et de nature, envoyées par des photographes du monde entier. Une sélection de 15 photos est ensuite faite avant d’annoncer les résultats.

De superbes photos d’animaux

Cette année, les grands gagnants de ce concours seront annoncés le 14 octobre prochain. Selon la BBC, les photographies seront quant à elles exposées au Muséum d’histoire naturelle. Sans plus attendre, voici les 15 plus belles images sélectionnées par le jury.

Crédit photo : Gabriella Comi / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Parham Pourahmad / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Kesshav Vikram / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Leana Kuster / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Kutub Uddin / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Marina Cano / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Emmanuel Tardy / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Sitaram Raul / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Ralph Pace / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Bertie Gregory / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Lakshitha Karunarathna / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Jamie Smart / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Isaac Szabo / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Amit Eshel / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Bidyut Kalita / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Crédit photo : Jassen Todorov / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Alors, quelles sont vos photographies préférées ?